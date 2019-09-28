news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Alavanyo (V/R), Sept. 28, GNA - Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy says government is working towards the installation of international security cameras at Alavanyo-Kpeme in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region as a measure to calm down security tension in the area.

He said the cameras would be installed after street lights supplied to all communities within the Alavanyo traditional area were fixed.

Mr. Amewu said this when he inspected completed works on the construction of civil structures of a 42KW Tsatsadu mini hydro power project at Alavanyo-Abehenease.

He said the security cameras had become necessary in the area to improve security and promote peace.

Togbe Komla Kunde V, Chief of Alavanyo-Abehenease commended government for the streetlights and said Alavanyo communities were noted to be peaceful.

He asked government to construct the road from the community to the Tsatsadu Generating Station and also build hostels in the community to serve as accommodation for students who would visit the power station for research.

The construction of the mini hydro power plant at Alavanyo-Abehenease on the Tsatsadu waterfall started in 2005 but stalled and resumed in 2017.

It is estimated at $400,000 and when completed, will be the first in the country.

