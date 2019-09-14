news, story, article

By J K Nabary, GNA



Ekumfi Narkwa (C/R) Sept 14, GNA-The Ekumfi Narkwa Polyclinic has received items worth GH¢35, 000.00 from Akwantufo Welfare Club, a benevolent society based in Winneba.



They include; a BLD Led flat screen T.V, decoder, liquid soap, latex examination gloves and suggestion boxes.

Making the presentation at a ceremony at the forecourt of the clinic at Narkwa, Mr Kobina Bentum Annan, patron of the club said, the donation formed part of the club’s social responsibility to give back to the society.

He expressed the hope that the items will help enhance quality health care delivery in the facility, saying there was the need for all well-meaning citizens to contribute their quota to supplement Government’s efforts at creating conducive environment for all in the Country.

The patron urged the management of the facility to cultivate the habit of periodic maintenance to help prolong the life span of the facility.

Mr Anthony Antwi-Boasiako, Physician Assistance in charge of the hospital who received the items on behalf of the management of the facility, thanked the club for the support and added that the items would be put to good use.

He said the clinic had numerous challenges, but one notable challenge was inadequate staff and accommodation for workers posted to the facility.

According to him, the National Health Insurance Authority owed the facility huge amount of money for over 20 months and appealed to the government to pay the monies for the smooth running of the clinic.

Earlier,the group met chiefs and elders of the community where Mr Justice Godsent Nkum, President of the club explained its objectives, which was to assist in the development of their communities.

He announced that since its formation, some 15 years ago, the club donated a number of items to orphanages, provided dual desks to schools in Winneba, supported Effutu Municipal Government Hospital and a private hospital (Baptist Hospital in Winneba) with medical consumables.

It also painted the children’s wards of government hospitals.

