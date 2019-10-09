news, story, article

Accra, Oct 9, GNA - Ahead of the 2019 edition of it’s travel and tourism awards billed for Sunday, October 20, at the prestigious Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana, African Travel Times, West Africa’s monthly travel and tourism magazine, has revealed names of the nominees for the award.



His Royal Majesty, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III Akwamumanhene will be gracing the ceremony as the Father of the Day.

Lucky George, Publisher and Editor of the publication, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the annual awards, which was initiated six years ago, would recognise excellence in the travel and tourism sector in Nigeria, West Africa and beyond.

Mr George revealed that this year’s award ceremony has assumed a new dimension because of interest from more key players in the sector adding that apart from individuals, winners also emerged from various industries including;, hospitality, airlines, national/states and tourism agencies.

In the Airline categories,(International]; Ethiopian Airlines, emerged best for Africa; Kenya Airways as the ‘Most Supportive National Carrier’ for effective promotion of the Kenyan Tourism brand; Arik Air bagged the Most Recognisable Airline Brand [Nigeria] and Air Africa World Airlines, the Most Reliable/ Best Connectivity Airline [West Africa].

In the Hospitality Category, West Africa winners are; Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, [West Africa]; Royal Senchi Resort, Number One Resort [West Africa]; Tang Palace Hotel, Best Dining Experience Hotel Of The Year [West Africa]; Zaina Lodge, Best Safari Facility and The Envoy Abuja, the Most Modern and environmental Friendly Facility in West Africa.

In the governments/agencies category;, Akwa Ibom State, Top Sport Tourism Destination [West Africa]; Rivers State, Most Supportive Government in Sustaining Tourism Facilities [Nigeria]; Ghana Tourism Authority, Most Active Tourism Agency, West Africa, as well as South African Tourism, ‘Most Effective National Marketing Tourism Agency’ [Africa] for the second year running; as well as Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture of Ghana as the Most Active in west Africa.

In the Ghana category, winners are: Labadi Hotel, 5-Star Hotel/Longevity Award; Peduase Valley Hotel, 4-Star Of The Year; African Regent, 3-Star Hotel of the Year/Most Authentic Ghanaian Hotel; Villa Monticello, Boutique Hotel Of the Year; Maaha Beach Resort, Best in Ghana; Accra City Hotel, Green Hotel of the Year; Kwarleyz Residence, Best Apartment; Lou Moon Lodge, Best Eco-Lodge and Golden Tulip Accra Hotel emerging ‘Best Ghanaian Dining Experience’.

Other winners are: National Council for Arts and Culture [NCAC] of Nigeria, Most Active culture agency in West Africa; Gambia, Most Visited Destination in West Africa; YOKS Rent A Car, Ghana, Best In West Africa; Bernard Bankole, Most Active Association President, West Africa; National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies [NANTA], Most Active Association and Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, Most Active Woman in Tourism, West Africa.

Also to be honoured are, Seth Yeboah Ocran, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, YOKS Investments Limited, Ghana; Chief David Nana Anim, former President, Ghana Tourism Federation [GHATOF]; Associations of Business Women in Tourism and Women in Tourism respectively.

Giving an insight as to His Royal Majesty coming to grace the occasion, George said, “His Highness agreeing to honour us with his presence is nothing, but a blessing and a clear demonstration of His desire to also promote his legendary and powerful Kingdom as a preferred historical and cultural destination in Ghana”.

The event would be co-chaired by Chief Sam Alabi, Chairman, Board of Trustee, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria [FTAN] and Mr. Herbert Acquaye, former President, Ghana Hotels Association [GHA].

GNA