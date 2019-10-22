news, story, article

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA



Accra, Oct 22, GNA - Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Akwamumanhene of the Kwamu Kingdom has stated that in the few years to come, Akwamu areas will become a major tourist area and move above other tourist sites in the country.

He said apart from the hospitality sector that was serene to visitors and residents, beautiful sites were also attractive with a lot of rich history behind them.

Odeneho Akoto who was speaking exclusively to the Ghana News Agency in Accra after delivering an address at the Times Travel Awards night, mentioned some of Hotels as the Royal Senchi Hotel, Volta Akosombo Hotel, Afrikiko and sailing and boating facilities such as; the Dodi Princess beyond the Akosombo Dam and the fantastic view from the area of the Volta dam.

He also mentioned the Akwamu Gorge, Conservation project that was progressing, with a railway project up to Akwamu-Mapakadan with an inland port that were under construction.

Odeneho also listed some of the artifacts and museum pieces in Akwamuland as; Covenant Boxes (Apam Adaka), from Southern Sudan, Installation Stool with two Golden Bells, taken from the Portuguese in 1648 as fee for landing rights, the war cloth called ‘Mahoni’ made some 400 years ago and worn by the Akwamumanhene to go to war and not worn as a ceremonial cloth.

He mentioned others as; the full set of the Christianborg Castle keys, taken as a trophy to signify Asamani’s conquest and occupation of the Castle in 1693, sword and golden cutlery set presented to Akwamumanhene after the Akatamansu war in 1826 among others.

Odeneho Kwafo said with all the mentioned areas, tourists could spend more than a day to visit all the sites and called on tourists from Ghana and overseas to place the area in their travelling agenda to enjoy ‘beautiful’ tourism destinations.

On the History of the Akwamu people, the Odeneho said they belonged to the Aduana Clan and also the same as the abrade clan among the fante and the Abradze clan.

He said they were blood brothers of Dormaa, Asumennya, and Kwamawu, Asamankese, Agogo, Aburi, Kwahu Obo Kwahu Obomeng and Otublohum.

He said they migrated through Egypt and settled in Nubia, Sudan and later to Ghana.

In Ghana, he said they settled at Twifo-Hemang, North West Cape Coast then to Abakrampa, where Otumfuo Asare moved and established the capital area named Asare-Man- Kese, which is now Asamankese and later to Akwatia.

He said in terms of culture in Ghana, the origins of most of the Akan culture associated drums and dance were derived from Akwamu and called on all to be part of the revelations in the area.

GNA