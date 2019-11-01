news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Aburi (E/R), Nov. 1, GNA – The Akuapem South District Assembly has distributed 10,500 coconut seedlings to farmers in the area to produce enough for export and local consumption.

An additional 20,000 seedlings are being nursed at Dumpong, a farming community near Aburi, to be distributed to another batch of farmers in the district.

Mr James Atambilla Abugre, the District Planning Officer, who made this known at a presentation at the Meet the Press at Aburi in the Eastern Region, said the seedlings were purchased with the Assembly’s Common Fund and Internally Generated Funds.

He said the project was under the Planting for Exports and Rural Development Programme being pursued by the government.

Mr Abugre said since 2018 about 6,755 farmers from Nsankye, Dumpong, Pakro, Oboadaka, Ahyiresu, Yaw Nyarkokrom, among others, have benefitted from the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ programme.

Ms Lydia Akueteh, the District Coordinating Director, said of the projects undertaken by the assembly include school blocks, boreholes, accommodation for Fire Service personnel, and the renovation of Aburi Police Station.

Mr Michael Ahwireng, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, called on the farmers to intensify their efforts in the coconut farming business and endeavor to engage the services of the youth.

He urged the people to vote ‘Yes’ in the upcoming referendum and district level elections to enhance the country’s democracy at the grassroots level.

GNA