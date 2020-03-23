news, story, article

By Emilia B. Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R), March 23, GNA - Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Edmund Agyekum, the Birim Central Municipal Commander for the Motor Transport and Traffic Unit (MTTU), has assured passengers in the municipality of adequate security and observation of COVID-19 protection protocols.

He said the police would ensure drivers plying within the area complied with coronavirus precautionary measures on transportation.

At a media briefing in Korofidua, ASP Agyekum explained that the directives required drivers kept hand sanitizers in their vehicles for passengers and also disinfected surfaces of their vehicles’ seats and door handles.

The leadership of the driver unions is expected to provide Veronica buckets with tippy taps and soap at vantage points at the various lorry terminals.

In a related development, Mr James Avoka, the Birim Central Municipal Director of Ghana Health Service, has cautioned the public against body grooming at wayside salons.

Speaking during a Municipal Security Council meeting with stakeholders at Akim Oda, he urged the public to adhere to the personal protection directives issued against the spread of the coronavirus.

He also advised salon operators to always sterilize their equipment, use hand sanitizers and gloves as well as wear facemasks to protect their mouths and noses.

GNA