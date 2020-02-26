news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R), Feb 26, GNA - As part of government’s mission to digitise all sectors of the economy, the Ministry of Communications in partnership with the Ghana Library Authority have initiated moves to digitize libraries across the country.

Mr Kwame Amoako-Atta, the Eastern Region Zonal Manager of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) made this known at the presentation of 20 DELL desktop computers and accessories to Akim Oda Library in the Birim Central Municipality.

Apart from the computers, the library was also presented with a printer, a scanner and a projector.

He explained that, the equipment were provided by the government of Ghana through GIFEC.

Mr Amoako-Atta said, digitization of libraries would enhance research among students and researchers and give opportunity to schools in the municipality that lacked Information Communication Technology centres to get access to computer training at the library.

Madam Victoria Adu, the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) thanked GIFEC for the kind gesture.

She said the computers with internet access would entice students and researchers in the area to visit the library in order to cut down cost of airtime they buy to check academic topics online.

Mr George Osafo, the officer in-charge of Akim Oda Library expressed gratitude to the donors and the Municipal Assembly for their effort in getting the equipment.

