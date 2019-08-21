news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA

Akim Asene (E/R), Aug. 21, GNA – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at Akim Asene, in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region, has undertaken a clean-up exercise as part of activities marking their annual All-Africa Service Project.

The church members cleaned the streets, the Kokoben Presby School, the chief’s palace and the market square.

The All-Africa Service Project, which was instituted in 2006 in Africa, has the theme: “Helping Hands” and aimed at affording church members the opportunity to undertake community services.

Mr Richard Awuku, the President of the Akim Asene branch of the Church in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise was to promote good environmental sanitation.

He said it was also intended to help meet the Goal 6 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which focused on clean water and sanitation.

Barima Danso Odofour Abeam II, the Chief of Akyem Kokoben and Mr Akwasi Koranten Amofa, the Assembly member for Akyem Kokoben Electoral Area expressed their gratitude to the members of the church for the exercise.

Barima Abeam urged members of the community to sustain the gesture by ensuring that they undertake regular clean-up of their surroundings to prevent diseases.

GNA