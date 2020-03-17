news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), March 17, GNA - Chairman of Akatsi Local Council of Churches, Reverend Oscar Kludzie has advised the Christian community in the Akatsi South District of Volta Region to take precautions against the COVID-19 Akatsi Local Council of Churches urges Christians to guard against COVID-19.

He said it was important for all believers to take precautions and abide by the given directives as stated in Romans 13: 1-7.

Reverend Kludzie made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) following government's directives aimed at mitigating the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

He asked Christians to dispel any form of fear or panic, trust in the Lord and take good care of themselves.

Pastor Moses Sepenu, Secretary to the Council said they had initiated some actions against the spread of the virus.

Pastor Alhassan Kara, Tatorme District Head of the Church of Pentecost (COP) explained that the executive committee of the church had taken measures to suspend church activities temporarily.

Apostle Robert Dovor, Founder and Leader of Apostolic Vision Church International, told the GNA that the Church would avoid crowded gatherings but meetings would be held with membership not exceeding 25 because "God's intervention ought to be sought."

Some church members also described the directives from government as a step in the right direction, but expressed concerns over the four weeks period of suspension of public gatherings.

Mr Courage Gademor, a member of The Lord's Pentecostal Church International, added, "This is a national issue so all Ghanaians regardless of our faith or religious background must adhere to the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus."

The GNA observed that schools in the District were closed down as empty classrooms were seen at Akatsi Senior High Technical School (AKAST) with some students seen leaving the School.

All basic schools, in the District were also shut down.

Mr Yoga Joseph Adovor, the District Director of Education for Akatsi South, disclosed that, only final year students in the schools would be allowed to report for preparations towards their final examinations.

