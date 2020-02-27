news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Asato (O/R) Feb. 27, GNA - Nana Owusu Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister has commissioned an ambulance bay for Akan constituency in the Oti Region.

The bay is to provide the Ambulance Service in the constituency an enabling environment to respond effectively to emergency cases.

The facility also has a unit for the Ghana National Fire Service to enable it respond to issues of fire outbreak in the District in quick and timely manner.





The construction of the facility was started in 2016, and completed by the current government using the District Development Fund (DDF).

Mr Yaboa urged the authorities in charge of the facility to ensure proper maintenance and to also put it to good use to ensure that the people derived maximum benefit from it.

He called on the traditional leaders to endeavour to resolve all chieftaincy disputes in the area for accelerated socio-economic development.





Ahaji Nuhu Gibril, Oti Regional Fire Commander urged the officers to continue to exhibit professionalism in their work and collaborate with traditional leaders to reduce fire outbreaks in the District and the region at large.

GNA