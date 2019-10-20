news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA - The Human Resource team of AirtelTigo has been adjudged the ‘HR Team of the Year’ at the 2019 Human Resource Focus Awards held in Accra.



AirtelTigo team won the award for employing innovative and unique approaches to addressing key business issues.

A statement issued by Mr Michael Sarpong Bruce, Head of Corporate Affairs, AirtelTigo said excerpts from the citation conferred on the Team reads: “Your influence on HR cannot be underestimated. As a team, your collaborative approach to HR practice and your ability to attract and develop talents is par excellence.”

“Your timely and excellent execution and completion of a merger between two independent telecommunications giants, which was the first of its kind in Africa, is commendable. As a team, your ability to develop a comprehensive compensation and benefits strategy for the newly merged entity to remain competitive is worth emulating,” it added.

It said, “You have shown excellence in your collective functions and in business partnering with other functions across your organisation to achieve cross-functional synergies and bottom-line performance.”

Mr Eric Sewonu Adadevoh, the Chief HR Officer at AirtelTigo receiving the award said: “We are elated to receive this award which reinforces our track record of creating new opportunities for people and their passion, valuing their commitment to work and generating trust through our company values.”

He said “We thank the panel of expert judges for recognising our efforts during the integration period and collaborative approach taken to HR activities and how it linked to our company’s objectives.”

Showcasing excellence in the Ghanaian HR sector, the 2019 awards, organized by the HR Focus Magazine, is designed to bring together top-level executives and business professionals with the aim of shared learning and discussions around a central theme, agile working and redefining productivity.

The awards scheme recognises and honours organisations that have built up a tradition of best practice in HR management.

GNA