news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 17, GNA – Management of AirtelTigo has launched new “Unlimited Call Bundles,” to make life even simpler for its customers and enable them to call their family and friends without worrying about depleting airtime.



The new unlimited call bundles have been designed after extensive research and feedback from customers, who highlighted the need for bundles that last longer and give greater value.

A statement issued in Accra signed by Michael Sarpong Bruce, the Head of Corporate Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency said with the new comprehensive bouquet of unlimited bundles, AirtelTigo’s existing and new customers could enjoy unlimited calls with bundles that last as long as six months.

It said very attractively priced, at just GH¢20.00 for six months, GH¢12.00 for three months and GH¢10.00 for two months, GH¢6.00 for one month and GH¢4.00 for 15 days.

The statement said the rationale behind the new unlimited call bundles was in fulfillment of its constant quest of making consumer’s life simple, provide innovative products to give more value to customers.

GNA