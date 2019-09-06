news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 6, GNA – Telecom operator AirtelTigo on Friday announced that Mrs Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi, Chief Executive Officer, will leave the company on September 13th, 2019 for personal reasons.

Mr Murthy Changanti, Chief Operating Officer, will act as Chief Executive Officer until a new appointment is made.

The company thanked Mrs. Ng’ambi for her leadership and wished her well for the future.

Mrs Mitwa Ng’ambi joined AirtelTigo over a year ago, and during her tenure, the company saw to the successful completion of the merger as well as the establishment of the new company’s vision and values.

She has been instrumental in stabilizing the business, positioning it well for further growth. While she would be sorely missed, the board, management and staff, thanked her for the invaluable contribution she made and wished her every success for the future.

In a parting statement to staff, Mrs. Mitwa said: “over the past -one-year, I look back with so much pride and gratitude and I look ahead into the future of AirtelTigo with so much excitement”.

She thanked the staff for their achievements together and said “We defied the odds and brought the merger to a close in record time. We have re-launched our brand, come up with fantastic products and are seeing sustained business growth. This had nothing to do with me, and everything to do with you – I am just so super proud”.

GNA