Accra, March 17, GNA - Airlines travelling Ghana's route are to observe the West African nation's travel advisory schedule crafted to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation, told the Board of Airlines Representatives (BARG), and Airlines Operators Committee (AOC), in Accra, the capital city.



A recent government travel notice restricts entry into Ghana by persons from countries that have recorded at least 200 cases of COTVID-19.

The Aviation Ministry in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency quoted Mr. Adda as having acknowledged in a meeting with the two bodies the importance of the airline industry to Ghana's economy, especially with regards to President Akufo-Addo’s vision for the sector.

It quoted further the Minister as saying, "Government has taken these steps in the interest of public safety and in recognition of the urgent need to reduce the spread of the disease through air transport."

The Aviation Minister assured the two bodies that the situation was constantly being reviewed, and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, the Ghana Airports Company Limited, and the Port Health Authority, would work closely with stake-holders in that regard.

It said the BARG and AOC, equally expressed concern about the rapid spread of the virus, and pledged to cooperate with Government to ensure the pandemic was contained.

The release said both parties shared a number of enhanced measures to help the Government in its efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

GNA