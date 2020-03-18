news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, March 18, GNA - The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana has indefinitely suspended Friday prayers (Jumah) and other congregational prayers as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the Corona-virus (COVID-19).

This follows the President’s directive to ban large public gatherings including religious activities as part of measures the government had taken to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The mission in a statement issued and signed by its Ameer and Missionary -in-Charge, Maulvi Muhammaed Bin Salih directed that Jumah as well as the five daily congregational salat in all Ahmadi mosques be put on hold until further notice.

However, it said the mosques would remain opened.

It encouraged families to continue to offer their congregational prayers in their various homes.

The statement advised all Ahmadi brethren to strictly follow the guidelines given by its spiritual leader, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih V, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to stay safe.

It further urged members of the Jama’at to pay particular attention towards prayers and supplicate for Allah’s intervention in these difficult moments.

GNA