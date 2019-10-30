news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah,GNA



Agona-Nkwanta (WR), Oct. 30, GNA - The Ahanta West Municipal Assembly on Wednesday briefed the media on various social intervention initiatives it has undertaken to improve upon the living standards of the people in the municipality.

Some of the interventions include, the provision of mechanised water systems, school infrastructure, places of convenience, resurfacing of roads and road construction and alternative livelihood among others.

Mrs. Henrietta Eyison, the Municipal Chief Executive at a meet the Press session said under the One District, One Factory initiative, investors have been procured to build a fiber glass company, petroleum tanks and Gas stations within the Municipal to create jobs for the people.

Also more than 90000 palm seedlings have been sourced in partnership with B-BOVID an Agro-based enterprise to supply to farmers under the planting for food and jobs, “next year, farmers will start planting".

She added that under the Minerals Development Fund, about 30000 people have been targeted for alternative Livelihood projects.

MCE said the municipal assembly would concentrate on oil palm, coconut and rubber to support rural farmers plant for consumption and commercial bases.

She therefore entreated Chiefs and Family heads to peacefully deal with investors who approached them for lands especially on mineral exploration to help recoup more income for the assembly to advance the development of the area.

Touching on education, Mrs. Eyison said the government had made good efforts in providing infrastructure from the kindergarten to the senior levels but, added that all GETFUND projects which had become a dead trap to school children have been duly communicated to the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service.

The MCE told the media that the Business Resource Centre, was also supplying startups and kits to artisans to grow entrepreneurial skills in the area.

Mrs. Faustina Koranteng, the Municipal NCCE Director who spoke on the December 17, district and Unit Committee level elections and the Referendum urged all to fully participate in the process to ensure that the district elections assume a partisan spirit.

She said by so doing, more and more ideas would be introduced from divergent points in the development process and avoid the winner takes all attitude.

GNA