By Seth Danquah, GNA



Agona-Nkwanta (WR) Jan 27, GNA - Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ahanta West Constituency has donated some medical equipment to the Ahanta West Health Directorate.

The equipment worth hundreds of cedis include, two motorbikes, two motor tricycles, pieces of bed sheets and a 55 inch Samsung Television set forms part of his contribution towards the delivery of quality healthcare in the municipality.

Addressing the staff of the Health Directorate, during the presentation, the MP noted that health workers sometimes went through challenges in trying to deliver quality healthcare to patients and that with the help of the motorbikes, the workers could deliver timely quality health service in the municipality.

Mr Kum said he prioritised health and education as part of his development agenda for the constituency, noting that a lot of development in the health sector would bring quality healthcare service to the people of Ahanta West.

He urged management to ensure that the items were put to good use to serve its purpose and enhance quality health delivery in the municipality.

Madam Caroline Efah Otoo, Ahanta West Municipal Health Director who received the items on behalf of the Directorate expressed her gratitude for the gesture.

“Like Oliver Twist, we pray that he will support us in many ways to get many more equipment like vehicles and motorbikes to assist in our outreach services to ensure quality health care delivery in the municipality’,’ she said.

She therefore gave the assurance that the equipment would be put to good use to serve its purpose in ensuring the delivery of quality healthcare to the people of Ahanta West.

