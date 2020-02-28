news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Agona-Nkwanta (W/R), Feb. 28, GNA - The Ahanta West Municipal Education Directorate (AWMA) in the Western Region is continuing to experience a reduction and dwindling numbers of teachers in the area.

“There are instances where teachers would be appointed to teach in the municipality but end up in other districts, meanwhile, everything on their forms show that they should be here.”

Mr Daniel Payne, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) for AWMA, who made this known in an interview with Ghana News Agency, added that there are about two-hundred and eight teaching vacancies across the municipality.

Mr Payne said for instance, Yakaw M/A Junior High School (JHS) can boast of only two teachers, the headmistress and one other teacher, while the Primary School has three empty classes.

He said no teacher was recruited in 2018 with about 25 teachers retiring in the same year.

Mr Payne said a number of teachers took their study leaves in 2019 while others were transferred with some requesting for a release.

The PRO attributed the situation to inadequate staff accommodation, gross disrespect from some parents and guardians and unfavorable working conditions.

He said the education directorate was working to improve upon the situation but the effort of all other stakeholders is urgently needed.

GNA