Swedru, Jan. 22, GNA - Mrs Cynthia Morrison, the Member of Parliament for Agona West, has presented three motorbikes to the Swedru Divisional Police Command to help fight crime in the Agona West Municipality, which has surged recently.



Mrs Morrison, who is also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said it had come to her notice that crime wave in the area was on the rise, hence her support to the Police.

She expressed the hope that the motorbikes would be used to combat crime for the people to go about their businesses peacefully.

Mrs Morrison made the presentation on the occasion of her birthday celebration during which she made donations to other organisations.

Last year, she celebrated her day with Persons with Disability at Agona Abodom.

The MP stated that Agona Swedru was one of the booming business districts of the Central Region and the residents should stay in peace devoid of attacks from criminals.

The Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) was the next to receive from the Minister, who donated a tricycle (Aboboyaa) for the collection of piled-up refuse at the various lorry stations in the Agona Swedru Township.

She said sanitation was one of her topmost priorities, hence the donation of the tricycles to help tidy the town.

Mrs Morrison said she had procured machines for the setting up of information centres at Central and Mandela markets for public announcements and news dissemination to the traders.

She also donated ropes to the Agona West Office of the Ghana National Fire Service to help fight fires.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Yankey, in charge of Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command, who received the motorbikes on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), thanked the Minister for the gesture.

He assured her that the motorbikes would be used to fight crime in and around Agona Swedru to enable people in the Municipality to go about their work peacefully.

Nana Yaw Fayah, the Central Regional Chairman of PROTOA, received the Aboboyaa on behalf of the drivers’ unions and thanked the MP for the donation.

He said the donation was timely because lorry stations at Swedru were engulfed in filth and the tricycle would help in keeping the environment clean.

The Regional Chairman appealed to the Zoomlion Waste Management Company to ensure that refuse collection was done satisfactorily.

