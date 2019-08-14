news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Swedru, Aug, 14, GNA - The Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West, Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has admonished Muslim leaders and Chief Imams to use their prayer periods and other social gatherings to educate parents to stop marrying their girls off at an early age.

She said forcing girls into early marriage was unacceptable because it affected their education and social life.

Mrs. Morrison, who is also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, gave the advice when she addressed Muslim leaders and Chief Imams in Agona West at a get-together, as part of activities to mark Eid-Ul-Adha celebration at Swedru, on Monday.

The get together was organized by the MP and Direct AID, a Non-Governmental Organization based in Kuwait, on Monday.

She said the phenomenon was of serious concern to her Ministry and it had therefore started series of fora’s in all four communities in Agona West and other Zongo communities nationwide to sensitize Muslim women and men about the dangers of early marriage.

The Minister said it was important for Muslim leaders and Chief Imams to intensify the campaign against early marriage, which was against the laws of the country.

The introduction of free Senior High School (SHS) by the President Akufo-Addo’s had given ample opportunity for Muslim girls to take the “bull by the horn” to acquire higher education, she stated.

She said Communities were being sensitised to stop female genital mutilation, trokosi and other practices, which militate against the welfare of women and children, to help promote the development of the girl-child.

The MP commended Muslims in Agona West for the peaceful celebration of the Eid-ul-Adha and expressed the hope that peace would continue to prevail.

Shielk Abdul Malik, National Organizer of AL- Suna Muslim sects, on behalf of the Zongo Chiefs and Imams expressed appreciation to Mrs Morrison for organizing the get-together for them.

He said prayers for all leaders and Goverment to continue to undertake developmental programmes for Muslims and the entire Country.

The National Organizer of AL-Suna Muslim said the exhortations given to the Muslim leaders and Chiefs on early marriage of girls would be heeded, adding that, the feast would help renew the tie between the MP and Muslims in Agona West and other parts of the country.

