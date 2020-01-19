news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Agona-Nkwanta (W/R), Jan. 19, GNA - Madam Henrietta Mary Eyison, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) in the Western Region (WR) has refuted claims that efforts to get the Assembly to reconstruct the affected Agona Nkwanta – Busua road also known as Dixcove Highway has fallen in deaf ears.

She said her outfit was aware of the problems on the affected road and has assigned a contractor to work on it.

“Currently, the contractor is on site to fix the problems so it would only take some time to get the problems rectified.”

Madam Eyison said the contractor has tested the road to ascertain the challenges so as to tackle them once and for all

She was reacting to a recent complaint made by some residents of Agona-Nkwanta that the road has developed major cracks and faults.

The residents alleged that the sides of the road had shifted and tilted the heavy concrete structure causing a huge dent in the side of the road and this is dangerous to motorists.

They said the road was constructed some years back and it has not seen any major repairs adding that since the Dixcove highway was opened to motorists, a lot of cars have fallen in ditches due to the sloppy nature of the road.

GNA