By James Esuon, GNA



Kwanyako (C/R), Oct. 18, GNA - The Agona East Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has established six nursery sites with a total of 12,000 tree species to be planted in schools and public places to serve as windbreaks.

Mr Solomon Kweku Paintsil, Agona East Director of NADMO, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after leading staff of NADMO to plant 2,000 acacia trees at the Methodist, Presbyterian and Roman Catholic Basic Schools at Kwanyako.

He said the six nursery sites with 2,000 tree species each are located at Mankron-Junction, Kwanyako, Nsaba, Agona Asafo , Mankrong and Agona Duakwa.

Last year NADMO planted more than 5,000 trees in the District and has increased it to 12,000 to cover every public and private schools, on roadside, towns and public places.

The District Director said the NADMO would not wait till disaster strike to rip off people’s roofs before it moves in to give out relief items to disaster victims.

He appealed to the school children and teachers to own the trees and nurture them as their own.

Mr Paintsil appealed to the law enforcement agencies including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strictly enforce the laws and punish people who cut down trees without permits.

He said “when the last tree dies the last man also dies“ and NADMO as an organization responsible for disaster would need collaboration with relevant agencies to curb the indiscriminate cutting of trees.

Mr Paintsil said it is time for all to willingly plant trees around their houses and other public places to avert disaster.

He said government spent millions of cedis to purchase relief items for disaster victims but it is better to prevent disasters to save the taxpayers money for development projects.

Mr Joshua Otsiwa- Essel, Assistant Headteacher of Kwanyako Methodist Basic School, on behalf of colleague heads of schools, expressed appreciation to Agona East NADMO Directorate for the effort.

Mr Otsiwa-Essel also used the opportunity to appeal to the Agona East Assembly and Ghana Education Service (GES) to complete a six classroom block started in 2016 for the school.

GNA