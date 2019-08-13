news, story, article

Nsaba, (C/R) Aug. 13, GNA - The Agona East District Assembly has presented machines, refrigerators and other equipment to 12 People With Disabilities (PWDS) in the district to enhance their economic wellbeing.

The equipment include Fufu Pounding machines, spraying machines, meat processing machines and shoe making machines as part of the efforts to help them embark on small scale ventures.

Speaking at a short ceremony, Mr. Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East said government thought it prudent to purchase machines of their choices instead of giving them cash.

He said the assembly decided on the machines to prevent the misuse of monies meant to start their own businesses, so the Assembly complied with the directives given by government and used three per cent of the District Common fund earmarked for PWDs to buy the items.

The DCE said government, under President Akufo-Addo, would ensure that PWDs were treated equally, adding that, the move to procure machines and other equipment would help prevent some PWDs from going on the streets to beg for alms, which was against the laws of the nation.

He assured that others, who had registered for the second phase will receive theirs as soon as the Common fund was released.

The DCE urged them to take proper care of the equipment and cautioned that the Assembly would team up with executives of PWDs in the District to monitor the recipients to avoid diversion of the machines.

Mr Kwame Owusu, President of PWDs in Agona East expressed appreciation to the government for making the welfare of PWDs in the Country its priority.

He said PWDs were now recognized in the society due to pragmatic policies and programmes outlined by the government to ensure their economic development.

Mr Owusu said the presentation would serve as a motivation for them to earn a decent a living, adding that, previously, monies given to the members was not properly utilized but the equipment would motivate them to work hard.

He cautioned members that the Association would team up with Assembly to monitor beneficiaries and will not hesitate to arrest PWDs who would continue begging on the streets, since it was against the laws of the country.

He assured other members who are yet to receive their equipment to exercise restraint, as government was doing everything possible to raise the living conditions of PWDs, not in Agona East alone but throughout the Country.

