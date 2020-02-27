news, story, article

Nsaba, (C/R), Feb 27, GNA - The Agona East District Assembly has organised Meet the Press programme to showcase the successes of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo since 2017.



Development Projects in the areas of health, education, roads, sanitation, agriculture as well as job creation and achievements in the private sector were all touted.

The event also offered media practitioners the opportunity to ask the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Dennis Armah-Frempong questions on pertinent issues in the District.

Mr Armah -Frempong said over 300 educational infrastructural projects were built for both basic and senior High schools across the district to improve on teaching and learning.

He said new classroom blocks and dormitories had reached various stages of completion at Kwanyako Senior High Technical School, Nsaba Presbyterian Senior High School, Swedru Senior High School and Namawura Community Senior High School.

The DCE said two separate two-storey dormitories with capacity of 900 students each for boys were started excluding; the one that reached roofing stage and would soon been completed for use.

The aims and objectives of the government to undertake massive infrastructural development in the education sector in the district was to eliminate double track system currently practised in senior High schools.

The District Assembly in collaboration with the Minister of State In charge of Tertiary Education distributed over 2,500 dual desks to a number of basic schools, he stated.

On Agriculture, the DCE revealed that a total of 120,000 cocoa seedlings were freely distributed to farmers in 2019 as against 95,000 in 2018 to improve economic development in the district.

According to the DCE, over 4,000 coconut seedlings were also distributed to 800 farmers in 2019 under the planting for export and Rural Development aimed at reducing poverty among rural folks.

On sanitation, Mr Armah-Frempong said a total of 37 Communities were enjoying the Community Led Total Programme with over 198 people benefiting from it to ensure environmental cleanliness in the district.

The DCE announced that work had resumed on the Agona Swedru/ Awutu Bawjiase Road after it was abandoned in 2015 for lack of funds to facilitate easy transportation of goods and services.

The road from Winneba-Junction through Agona Swedru to Akim Oda had been awarded on contract and work would soon begin to ease problems confronting commuters.

Mr Armah-Frempong said government had awarded 7.5 kilometres of Nsaba town roads, adding that additional 2.5 kilometres road would also be soon awarded on contract.

He appealed to the Chiefs and the people of Agona East to vote for President Akufo-Addo and Professor Kwesi Yankah on December 7 to enable the government to continue its good work.

The DCE said the bridge on Akora River linking Nsaba and Agona Nyakrom and a similar at Nampong were constructed.

GNA