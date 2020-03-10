news, story, article

Agona Nkran (C/R), March 10, GNA - The Agona East District Assembly has graded a 7.8 Kilometer cocoa road linking Agona Nkran to Adukrom in the Agona West Municipality to facilitate the evacuation of large cocoa beans locked up in fifteen communities.



The bad nature of the road has not helped the carting of other cash and food crops by farmers to market centers, which led to post harvest loses for many farming communities in District.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Agona East who took the Ghana News Agency (GNA) round to inspect the project, said the over 15 farming communities would now be able to cart their produce to market centers.

He said large quantities of cassava, plantain, maize and other food crops were all locked up in the communities.

Mr Armah-Frempong narrated how chiefs, elders and opinion leaders in the affected communities sent ‘SOS’ messages to his office for immediate action to save them from further losses.

According to the DCE, the Assembly captured the road in its 2020 budget to save the situation.

The DCE said government under President Akufo-Addo would never disappoint farmers, adding that the Assembly had budgeted for varieties of crop seedlings to be distributed to farmers this year under the Planting for food and jobs and other interventions.

“The grading of the road will pave the way for the communities to be connected to the national grid under the rural electrification project which was started in the Agona East about three years.

He said the communities were penciled for the rural electrification project, but it was difficult for the contractor to execute the project as a result of accessibility to erect poles and other materials.

The DCE therefore appealed to the farmers to continue to rally behind the government for their expectations to materialize.

Mr Paul Nyakoh, Opinion leader in the Community, expressed great joy over the fulfilment of the pledged made by the DCE after leaders in the area sent ‘SOS’ messages to his office to re-shape the road.

He told the GNA that community leaders have sent many petitions to previous Agona East Assembly DCE’s Office to consider re-shaping the road but to no avail.

According to Mr Nyakoh the failure on the part of previous authorities of the Assembly prevented the children from attending school in other communities, but at the moment buses and taxis ply the road every day.

Mr Kwesi Hayford, Leader of Worakoko community, commended the Assembly for the swift response to their petition, adding that the action of DCE was a clear manifestation of government's preparedness to assist cocoa farmers.

Mr Hayford urged the DCE to supply them with cocoa seedlings under thye planting for export and rural development programme.

GNA