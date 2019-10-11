news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Pusu-Namongo (U/E), Oct. 11, GNA - Afrikids Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in the Upper East Region, has presented a cheque of GH¢3000.00 towards the “Child Rights” category of the Upper East Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards.

Afrikids Ghana is a child rights organisation working to improve the lives of vulnerable children in the Upper East Region.

Mr Nicholas Kumah, Country Director of AfriKids Ghana, who presented the cheque, reiterated the Organisation’s quest to promote child rights activities.

He said “When we saw the various categories of the awards, we automatically fell in love with the category that is going to award Journalists who report on issues of children’s rights.”

He observed that for a long time, issues of child rights had not been extensively promoted the way it ought to be, and said “that is something we are interested in”.

“We will not want to look at it only on awards bases, but would want to have a programme with the Ghana Journalists Association in promoting the course of children’s rights,” he added.

Mr Kumah urged Journalists, especially those working in the Region to promote the rights of children through their reportage, and insisted that it was important for the media to consistently educate members of the public on the rights of children and their responsibilities.

“I want to call on Journalists who do not have the interest of children to start thinking twice about it, because when we promote the course of children and their rights, it will cause them to be very assertive, especially in this part of the country where children are a bit timid.”

Mr Eric Kwadjo Amoh, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the GJA who received the cheque on behalf of the Association, expressed gratitude to Afrikids Ghana, and called on government and non-governmental institutions, members of the public, religious and traditional leaders to support the GJA awards ceremony.

He disclosed that Afrikids Ghana was the first institution to support the awards programme slated for November 9.

The Regional GJA would award Journalists in the following categories; Most promising Journalists, health, child rights reporting, human rights, gender and disability, business and financial reporting, Agriculture, Environment and Sanitation, Investigation, Domestic tourism, Sports, best Radio station and Best Social programme on radio.

GNA