By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Akatsi (V/R), Jan. 26, GNA - The African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) has held a two-day seminar on access to justice through the introduction of the Court Users Committee (CUC) in the Akatsi South District of the Volta region.

The seminar, with support from STAR- Ghana with funding from the European Union attracted representatives from traditional rulers, religious leaders, Social Welfare officers, Judicial Service staff, staff of Commission on Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) as well as officers from the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police.

The project is a 2-year (2018 – 2020) intervention, aimed at empowering citizens to develop positive relationship with the Judiciary for improved justice delivery for the voiceless and the vulnerable, especially women in Ghana.

It was on the theme, “Strengthening Civic Participation & Social Accountability in Justice Delivery.”

Miss Edna Kuma, Executive Director of African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), said the CUC was formed to assist those who had no knowledge in accessing justice.

“AWLA is convinced that, the implementation of the project has immensely benefited the vulnerable in the quest to improve justice delivery.

“It will also contribute to the attainment of the objectives of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP), which identifies poor participation of citizens in the judicial processes as a bane for anti-corruption strategies,” she said.

Mr. Michael Tormeti, Akatsi South Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice CHRAJ and Chairman of the Court Users Committee (CUC) expressed satisfaction at the activities of the Committee.

He said the Committee would continue aiding individuals to have easy access to justice.

Participants answered questions on distance to courts, knowledge of court processes, and access to legal representation, delays, bribery, confidence in court process and efficiency of the court.

