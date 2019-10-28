news, story, article

By Seth Danquah, GNA



Lagos Town (W/R), Oct 28, GNA - The African Women For Change, a non for profit and non-governmental organization that seeks the welfare of women in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis has donated fifteen set of desks to the Lagos Town MA Junior High School situated at Lagos Town, a suburb of Takoradi in the Western Region.

The donation formed part of the organization's contribution to alleviate the plight of the girl child and to encourage them to aspire to attain higher heights and be significant in society.

Madam Alison Dwumoh, President of the organization, explained that upon a visit to the School by members, they realised that the children were struggling with seating, thereby making it uncomfortable for learning, hence the decision to provide the desks.

According to her, for decades, women have been sidelined and relegated to the background when it came to decision making and for that matter, the time had come for women to rise up to the call and support, respect and love each other to win the love, care and attention of men towards them.

She argued that though women have been rising to prominent positions in the society, politics and governance, alone was not enough as the majority were still behind.

This, she said, called for unity of purpose for women to come together to empower themselves. “We admit that men are the head as the Bible says but that does not make us inferior to them to ignore our opinions and restrict us from taking decisions”.

Madam Dwumoh bemoaned that sometimes women were their own enemies especially when it came to some outmoded traditions like widowhood rites where women subjected their counterparts to inhumane conditions.

She mentioned that women must support and encourage their own rather than maltreat and frustrate them, adding that her outfit aimed at supporting the girl child and vulnerable women to find their feet in life with financial tokens and material needs.

Madam Dwumoh therefore called on more women to join the organization so that they could discuss issues of concern to women as they sought redress and empowered themselves to give back to society.

She commended the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy, which had opened up the competition for more girls to get secondary education who hitherto would have become drop-outs but pleaded with the government to provide more boarding facilities to keep the children in school for safety and transportation cost.

Miss Josephine Dadzie, Headmistress of the School who received the desks on behalf of the School, thanked the women for the kind gesture and urged them to continually stand for the rights of women especially, the girl child.

She was optimistic that the desks would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning.

GNA