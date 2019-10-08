news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Africa World Airlines (AWA) and Brussels Airlines, on Tuesday signed a partnership agreement to better connect passengers traveling through their respective hubs in Brussels and Accra.

The new partnership between the airlines, will allow passengers traveling from Brussels Airlines' network of 73 European and 21 intercontinental destinations, to book and seamlessly travel on a single ticket to any of the 9 African destinations served by AWA.

This will include attractive joint fares, and a single intercontinental baggage allowance, through the different legs of their journey.

The agreement was signed between Mr. Sean Mendis, Chief Operations Officer of AWA, and Mr. Pierre Declerck, Regional Manager for Lufthansa Group Airlines.

Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation who presided over the ceremony and said the government would continue to improve upon the aviation industry in the country, to make the industry as conducive as possible for airline operations.

"The government would continue to ensure that the aviation industry in Ghana supports airline growth and smooth operations," he added.

Mr. Adda said beyond recent enhancement works at the Kotoka International Airport, there would be more efforts to continue ensuring that the various airports in the country were of the best standards attainable.

The Minister said plans were afoot to build airstrips for small tourist aircrafts within the country, as well as create helicopter paths.

He said the agreement was a proof of growing airline confidence in the country's aviation industry.

GNA