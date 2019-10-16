news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - MIE Groups, the global trade fair organiser and consultancy, through its local partner GEO Vision, has launched the Africa Build Show in Accra.



It would bring stakeholders in the built industry together to network on how to improve infrastructure development in Africa.

A statement issued by the consultancy and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the ground-breaking business-to-business (B2B) platform would be held on June 3-5, 2020 in Accra.

“According to the World Bank, IMF, G20, and the African Development Bank, the continent faces a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure gap in the coming years. We regard this challenge as an opportunity to launch Africa Build Show 2020,” Mr David Wang, the Founder and Managing Director, MIE Groups, Dubai, was quoted as saying.

“This new B2B event strengthens the position of Ghana as a gateway, trading hub and re-export centre in West Africa and the entire Continent.”

“With the advent of the 54-country trade bloc (African Continental Free Trade Agreement), we feel that the time is right to bring architects, building material suppliers, developers, real estate firms and ICT firms from across the globe together and provide them a one-stop-shop for business match-making to lift Africa’s roads, railways, bridges, ports and airport to the next level,” the statement said.

It said the Africa Build Show would be co-located with the fourth edition of China Trade Week (CTW), Ghana Trade Fair and Conference as Ghana was leading the pack of Africa’s fastest growing economies to kick start the Show.

It would connect local businesses and SMEs with the most innovative firms, manufacturers, ICT providers and stakeholders.

The continuous support and commitment of public and private institutions for CTW, ensures that the very best of International Manufacturing, Infrastructure, Innovation and ICT sectors are represented throughout the CTW Portfolio.

GNA