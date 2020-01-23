news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Aflao, Jan. 23, GNA - The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Officials at the Ghana-Togo Border at Aflao have intercepted over 50 Ghanaian girls travelling to Nigeria for flights to Arab States for greener pastures in the last quarter of 2019.

The GIS Authorities described the issues of the ladies, aged between 17 and 40s as clear cases of human trafficking.

Mr. Frederick Duodu, Aflao GIS Sector Commander, in an interview with the GNA, said the interceptions followed intensified surveillance by his outfit, sensing the frontier could become a favourite route for the traffickers.

He said the Ghana Government banned such travels as a result of the harrowing and sometimes deadly experiences the travellers, mainly ladies go through in those countries.

According to him, there was therefore tight scrutiny against such travels at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, hence the diversion of the route by the criminals behind the trafficking.

"Formerly they were using the Kotoka Airport, but because of the tight security, the perpetrators have resorted to the Aflao-Lome-Coutonu-Lagos land corridor to Nigeria for flights to the Arab Regions," he said.

Mr. Duodu expressed joy that Togo and Nigeria have also joined Ghana in stepping up the surveillance against the trafficking along their frontiers.

According to him, the Togolese recently busted three Ghanaian ladies and two traffickers at their Hotel rendezvous in Lome where they were waiting to travel to Nigeria.

Nigerian authorities also intercepted two similar ladies and two traffickers at their Seme Border with Benin.

Mr Doudu said both authorities have since handed over the victims to the GIS but prosecuted the respective suspects in their courts.

The Sector Commander said the recent victims intercepted got angry, cried and cursed the GIS officials for attempting to deny them the ability of travelling outside to better their lives, but they later succumbed when the truth and risks they were being lured into were revealed to them.

He said all the victims have been returned to the GIS in Accra, counselled and rejoined to their families, and two suspects also prosecuted in Accra, bringing to six, the total number of suspects jailed so far, two each by Ghana, Togo and Nigeria.

Mr Doudu hinted that they believed some Ghanaians were behind this trafficking practice, and urged the public to be vigilant and report any such case to the authorities.

He said most at times, the victims were falsely promised well paid hotel, aviation, restaurant and other company jobs, only to get them locked up in Brothels and used in sex work and other undignified conditions on arrival there, after their passports and phones were seized by the hosts to prevent them from escaping or communicating with the outside world.

He said the victims live under such conditions for years until the hosts recouped monies they paid the traffickers and a victim's air fares, adding, "it is a virtual sell out of the unsuspecting ladies or victims by the trafficking gangsters and their counterparts in the Arab countries".

"Many such victims have to be rescued and evacuated in the past at the Ghana Government's expense from those countries after their distress calls got here."

On the modus operandi, he explained the traffickers as much as possible avoided showing up during the period of mobilisation, relying mainly on telephone communication with their victims, and when the deal was finalised, they would take the lead to their rendezvous in Lome or wherever, from where they led the victims to Nigeria for the flights.

The GIS Boss appealed for access road along frontier as pertains at the Togolese side to enable regular patrols, as well as a frontier fence wall which they could close for ease of monitoring movements anytime the Togolese opened theirs fence wall, to stop all manner of persons, contraband and smuggled goods crossing through at ease.

Mr. Duodu, therefore, appealed to the media, parents and the public to help sustain the sensitization on the risks regarding such travels to prevent ladies falling into such traps, ruining their lives and future.

