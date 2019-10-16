news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo/ Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, October 16, GNA - Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), a political research and advocacy group, has made known the 2019 top ten performing Ministries.

The list had the Ministry in charge of Regional Re-organisation placing top of the chart for its successful creation of new regions.

The list was made known on Wednesday during a media launch of the 2019 Ministerial Performance Tracking Report held in Accra.

The theme for the launch was, “Assessment of Various Ministries/Ministers of Ghana for 2019 and a Proposal for Immediate Ministerial Reshuffle and Structural Reforms Ahead of 2020.”

Mr Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA, said the report was to provide Government with accurate information on the performance of its key ministries and ministers from the public perspective.

He said the research was conducted in two main forms; firstly with a team of ten Analysts handpicked from the University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast and the University of Education (Winneba).

The second group of 5,000 respondents was sampled from three regions; 40 per cent in the Greater Accra, 30 per cent in Ashanti Region and 30 per cent in Volta Region.

The respondents were purposively selected from various backgrounds including; the formal, informal, lower, middle, and upper income citizens, Religious leaders, Journalists, Civil Society Activists and students.

Respondents evaluated the Ministries on areas such as its importance, execution of key campaign promises and flagship policies, inclusiveness and transparency, financial discipline and innovation.

The criteria involved in evaluating the Ministers included; their Knowledge of the job, Communication; Media and Public Relations, Accessibility, Innovation and Effectiveness.

The Ministry of Tourism and Culture placed second for its successful mobilisation of diasporans for the year of return programme.

Next on the list was the Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs for the successful resolution of the Dagbon Conflict and other Chieftaincy conflicts which enhanced peace in the area.

The report mentioned the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry as the fourth for its improvement in Parliamentary Democracy in 2019; improved Parliamentary and Public Interactions.

The Ministry of Works and Housing, Ministry for Railway Development, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry for Business Development followed through successively to complete the list.

Mr Thompson explained that the outcome on the performance of the Ministries reflected in the results attained from the evaluation of the Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

The top ten least performing Ministries included; the Ministry for Water Resources and Sanitation, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry for Local Government; the Ministry of Education.

The report also mentioned the Ministry for National Security, the Ministry for Fisheries and Agriculture, the Ministry for Roads and Highways, the Ministry of Procurement and the Ministry for Communication.

GNA