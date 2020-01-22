news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Kwahu-Abene (E/R), Jan.22, GNA - The Daasebre Development Advisory Board made up of prominent Kwahu Businessmen has presented a Toyota Land Cruiser,V8 model to Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, the Kwahumanhene to enhance his operations.

The customized vehicle was to facilitate the activities of the Chief.

At a ceremony to handover the keys of the vehicle to Daasebre Agyapong II, Nana Abra Appiah, the Chairman of the Board who doubles as the Krontihene of Kwahu Mpraeso said they were committed to the development of communities in Kwahu especially in the areas of education, health and youth empowerment.

He said it was about time citizens of Kwahu accorded their traditional leaders the needed respect due them so together they can uplift the image of Kwahu to a befitting standard.

Nana Appiah lauded Daasebre for his exemplary leadership which promoted peaceful co-existence between leaders under his jurisdiction.

He appealed to members of the Board to offer the needed support to programmes initiated by the board for the development of the Kwahu area.

Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, the Chief of Abetifi and the Adontenhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area who received the keys on behalf of Daasebre applauded the board for the gesture and was hopeful it would go a long way to improve chieftaincy values in Kwahu.

