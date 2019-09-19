news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Sept. 19, GNA - The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has insisted that the Adum-Pampaso area is not a designated loading point for long distance vehicles.

It has, therefore, warned transport unions in the Metropolis to abide by that regulation in their own interest.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ms. Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, the KMA Public Relations Officer (PRO), copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi.

“It is our expectation that all transport unions in the Metropolis will comply with the agreed rules,” the statement noted, stressing that, failure to adhere to this will attract the necessary sanctions from the Metropolitan Authority.

It explained that all the twenty-four transport unions in the Metropolis had since April 28, 2018, signed a communique agreeing to this rule.

The statement demanded an immediate retraction of a recent press release by the King Jesus Transport Union, which sought to create the impression that the KMA Task Force had been subjecting its members to brutalities for operating at Adum-Pampaso.

It stated that all vehicles assigned to designated terminals should conduct their businesses only at the approved areas.

GNA