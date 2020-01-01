news, story, article

By Christabella Arko, GNA

Takoradi (W/R), Jan. 1, GNA – Mr Thomas Antwi, an Elder of the Church of Pentecost, Bethel Assembly in Takoradi in the Western Region, has called on Christians to adopt a positive attitude in 2020 for national development.

“We must eradicate negative attitudes such as fear, discouragement and selfishness,” he said, whiles delivering a sermon during the watchnight service to usher in the New Year.

Elder Antwi said right attitudes such as encouraging one another, loyalty, discipline and hard work devoid of corruption, should be the attitude of every citizen in the coming year.

The watchnight saw church members mostly clad in white outfits singing and dancing to glorify God for His love, mercies and for a successful year.

They also prayed to God for forgiveness of their shortcomings and for a better life in 2020.

With the message on the theme: “You Can; take the Can’t Out of Your Life”, Elder Antwi said Christians should focus on the positives of life rather than dwell on the negatives.

He urged them to overcome all challenges that they would be confronted with in order to better their lives and contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

“Even in difficult situations be assured that you can do all things through Christ who is your strength, let that be your slogan throughout the year”, Elder Antwi said.

He said no nation can develop if its citizens do not possess a positive attitude and commitment to the national development agenda.

Elder Antwi said there is the need for a change of mind-set and attitude for all Ghanaians, not only to promote their personal development, but sustainable development and prosperity of the country as well.

He advised all especially the youth to demonstrate a ‘Yes I Can’ attitude, godly and devoted lifestyles as the year begins in order to foster peace, harmony and national development.

GNA