By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Kete Krachi, Aug. 26, GNA - Reverend Francis Sakyi, the Krachi Area Baptist Church Pastor, has urged adolescents to be faithful and obedient to the elderly, their parents and guardians, and fear God as Joseph exhibited in the Bible.

He said such virtuous paths and values remained the only tools to propel them into achieving their goals and visions in life.

Rev. Sakyi was giving exaltations to some 100 girls participating in this year’s annual vacation camp by World Vision Ghana (WVG).

The weeklong programme, held at Kete Krachi in the Krachi West District of the Oti Region, is to help them improve their spiritual and moral lives against common pitfalls in life.

It was organised by the Krachi Cluster of WVG and supported by the District Education Directorate under the theme: “Empowering the Girl-Child for Responsible Living.”

The girls, from over 20 remote settlements, were taken through topics that would help them appreciate themselves, their core values and virtues as well as unearthing their hidden talents towards achieving a successful and positive life.

The participants are to go back as new ambassadors to their communities, poised to positively impact their peers and relations with the knowledge and skills acquired to aid them in their stages of growth.

Rev. Sakyi cautioned the girls against bad friends, which was not only a recipe for negative peer influence but also the total destruction of their lives and visions.

He urged them to listen to advice from their teachers, parents and the elderly in society.

"You should be faithful to yourselves, your God and your parents,” Rev. Sakyi said.

Mr Edward Owula, the Krachi Cluster Programme Manager, WVG, said as a child-focused organisation, World Vision empowered children through formal education to enable them to realize their potentials and dreams.

This, he said, was done through interventions such as child sponsorship packages, provision of teaching and learning materials to schools, child parliamentary sessions, skills development and training and the camp meetings.

Mr Owulah urged the children to see the sky as the limit and remain focused, committed and resilient towards achieving their goals.

Miss Angela Mensah, a Borai Number Two Basic Six Pupil, aged 13, and Lucy Boamah, 11, a Kadentwe Basic Four Pupil, said aside the exposure to several hidden life issues, the camp also provoked them further to face life with confidence and a renewed vision to avoid pitfalls as youths.

Facilitators were from the Local Council of Churches, National Commission for Civic Education, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Ghana Health Service's Nutrition Unit, School Heath Education Programme and the Girl-Child Education units of the Education Directorate.

