By Jennifer Quaye, GNA



Accra, Jan. 15, GNA - Residents of Korle Gonno, a suburb in the Ablekuma South Constituency where water has not been flowing for some weeks, have appealed to the management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to urgently address the situation.

The situation has become very worrying as adults preparing for work and schoolchildren have to wake up at dawn to join long queues for access to water. And residents who can afford it, have resorted to using sachet water for various domestic needs.

Mrs Alicia Sackey, a hairdresser, said "since December 6, 2019 till date, no official has come round the community to explain to residents what is causing the water shortage and how long it would take for it to be sorted. Most of us now depend on salty well waters to run our daily chores.

Madam Cynthia Oku, a resident, appealed to the Management of GWCL to find an urgent solution to the problem as the costs of water in the area keep changing.

“We are pleading with Ghana Water Company to solve our problem. We don't have water yet they bring our monthly bills for us to pay. And how can this continue when they don't supply us water".

Madam Beatrice Okine, a food vendor, said she has to cook in small quantities now due to the situation at hand saying, "We do not have water so I cannot continue to cook in large quantities. Now I have asked some of my workers to hold on till the situation is resolved,” she said.

Mr Emmanuel Aryee, a pensioner, said the situation has compelled him to join long queues as early as 0300 hrs and this is affecting his health as he does not have enough sleep.

Miss Lawrencia Sackey, a student, said the situation was affecting her studies because she has to sacrifice her sleep to gain access water more so, she has to walk long distances to get enough supply.

