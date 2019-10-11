news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Adaklu (V/R), Oct. 11, GNA - Adaklu-Toda, a farming community in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region has been provided with a GH¢ 20,000.00 mechanised borehole facility.



The facility, which has come to lessen the water crisis of the Toda community was donated by the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) as part of the Council's 50 years anniversary celebration.

Reverend Emmanuel Barrigah, General Secretary, GPCC, said the Council realised the various needs of most communities were health, school and potable water and took the mandate to provide potable water to selected communities.

He said Adaklu Toda was the fifth community in Ghana that had benefited from the project so far with more to be added soon.

Torgbe Aklasi (IV), Awafia of Adaklu Toda, said the facility came at the opportune time to lessen the water problems of the people.

“It has solved half of our water problems since the whole community currently depend on the River Tordze which we share with animals,” he said.

The Awafia said the borehole would be managed on a pay-as-you-fetch basis at an affordable price so that they would be able to save enough for its maintenance and sustenance.

Mr. Nkanfo Hero, a volunteer at the Community Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound at Toda, said three children died last year from cholera with increasing cases of water related diseases and commended GPCC for the gesture.

"This will reduce the cholera and waterborne diseases in the community,” stated.

The community members asked for more boreholes and appealed to GPCC to improve on the taste of the water.

