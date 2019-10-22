news, story, article

Adaklu-Anfoe (V/R), Oct. 22, GNA-Adaklu-Anfoe, a farming community in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region is to host the National Anti-Bushfire campaign slated for November 15, this year.

A team from the Regional Coordinating Council led by Reverend Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Chiefs of the Area to inform them about the national exercise and solicit their full participation

Rev. Avuletey said the destructive nature of bushfires could cost the economy colossal sums of money and insurance costs.

He said bushfires could destroy the flora and fauna, loss in vegetative cover, and cause multiple direct impacts on water resources, annihilate animals with consequences for food security and called for concerted efforts to stop the practice.

The Deputy Regional Minister appealed to the chiefs to mobilise the people for a successful event.

Togbe Ashiagbor IV, Dutorfia of Adaklu-Anfoe commended government for selecting the community and pledged the readiness of the chiefs to ensure a successful organisation and patronage.

The team included; Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Ms Janet Duah, Regional Fire Officer, Mr Phanuel Donkor, Adaklu Chief Executive and Mr Bright Nyatsikor, Adaklu Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.

