By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu, GNA

Ada (GAR), Oct. 22, GNA — The Ada East District Assembly says it will use bead making as one of main components for its 'Waste To Wealth' project to clean up the environment as well as create jobs.

The project, sponsored by UNESCO, will offer adequate training and financial support to beneficiaries.

Ms Jemimah Arthur from the Business Advisory Center of the District Assembly, told the GNA that, her outfit would create an enabling environment for Micro, Small and medium Scale Enterprises to thrive through training in skills and management and supporting them financially.

"We want to generate income out of the wastes that we are having by segregating the waste. First, we want to start with the glass waste.

We will train women groups on how they can use the glass to produce beads and generate income out of it. Also, school children and other community members will be educated on how they can segregate their wastes, " she said.

According to her, people came from South Tome to learn bead making with waste glasses and their government is making money out of it and she believed that Ghana can do better.

Miss Judith Frankson, a volunteer of Engagement Global, a German Non governmental organization, told GNA that, plastic pollution was a worldwide problem and needed to be tackled worldwide.

"The community has to come together as one to do clean ups and raise awareness on how necessary it is to tackle plastic pollution," she said

Miss Frankson said achieving the aim of eradicating plastic waste would take time but when much efforts are made towards it, the task could be over soon.

"The ocean is made up of thousand drops and if every single drop is necessary, then everyone is needed and important towards this campaign," she said.

Mr. David Ahadzie, Secretary to Ada Tourism stakeholders association, the authors of the waste management campaign project, told GNA that the programme was at its early stage but the people had shown tremendous interest.

