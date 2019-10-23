news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Oct 23, GNA – ActionAid Ghana in partnership with some state institutions has launched the Young Female Platforms (YFP) project to build the capacities of 1,200 girls and young women including those with disabilities in leadership skills to empower them to play leadership roles in their communities.

The project dubbed: “Building the agency of adolescent girls and young women for inclusive leadership” also seeks to ensure that adolescent girls have improved support opportunities and relationships across all aspects of their lives.

The year-long project meant for girls aged 16 to 25 years is being implemented by ActionAid Ghana, a non-governmental organization, in partnership with the Ghana Education Service, the Department of Gender, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development with funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery of United Kingdom.

The beneficiaries include selected Senior High Schools (SHSs) and communities located in five regions including Northern, Upper East, Upper West, and Volta.

Madam Alia Mumuni, Programme Manager in-charge of the YFP at the Northern Programme Office of ActionAid Ghana, who spoke during the launch of the project at the Ghana SHS in Tamale on Tuesday, said the YFPs of SHS girls numbering 40 would be created at each beneficiary SHSs and selected communities.

Some of the SHSs in the Northern Region where the YFPs will be created include the Ghana SHS, Dabokpa Technical Institute, Tamale SHS, Kalpohin SHS, Tamale Technical Institute and the Ambariya Islamic SHS.

Madam Mumuni said “each of these platforms will be a strictly women-only safe space for skills development, peer sharing activities, discussions and advocacy strategy development” to lead their own advocacy agenda to address issues affecting them and their communities.

She said the project would ensure safe and exclusive women’s space for peer sharing and movement building for young females in schools and communities as well as young women acquiring improved leadership skills, confidence and economic empowerment to contribute to the development of their communities.

Madam Bomison Memunatu Lester, Guidance and Counselling Coordinator of the Ghana SHS, lauded the project and said it would build the confidence of participants and empower them to realise their sense of self-worth, which was expected to take them places.

She advised the beneficiary students to be committed members of the YFPs to build their capacities in leadership roles and impart the knowledge to others for the benefit of society.

Madam Linda Amoah, Northern Regional Girl Child Education Officer, advised the beneficiary students to ensure that what they learnt as part of the YFP would reflect in their activities in their communities to promote development.

Representatives from the Department of Gender, CHRAJ, and the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development expressed their support for the project and assured the students of their readiness to support and protect their interest in society.

GNA