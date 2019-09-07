news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Sept. 7, GNA - ActionAid Ghana on Saturday joined the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Cluster on Decentralisation and Citizens' Participation to embark on a walk in Tamale demanding immediate passage of the Affirmative Action Bill (AAB) to promote equality.

Participants walked from the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium through the Tamale main town and finally converged at the Stadium to raise awareness on the AAB and the need for the Government to move beyond the rhetoric to pass the bill into law.

They carried placards with various inscriptions demanding that the Government should back its words with action and prioritise the passage of the AAB.

Madam Alia Mumuni, the Project Manager for Inclusive Leadership at ActionAid Ghana, in a statement after the walk, said: "ActionAid Ghana works for the Affirmative Action Bill to be passed to create a conducive environment for women to take up leadership roles and contribute to the development of Ghana".

Passage of the AAB, which talked about inclusiveness, economic empowerment and gender equality, would inadvertently result in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, she said.

Mr Alhassan Mohammed Awal, the Executive Director of NORSAAC, said passage of the Bill would create equal opportunities to facilitate inclusive development.

Mrs Wedadu Sayibu, the Programme Manager of Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems, who read a petition on behalf of the CSOs Cluster on Decentralisation and Citizens' Participation, demanded that Cabinet and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection introduce the AAB in Parliament by October, 2019.

GNA