By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Sept 08, GNA - The Non Formal Education Division of the Ghana Education Service (GES) said the acquisition of literacy skills by individuals should be seen as a fundamental right, of which efforts must be made to enhance its realisation.



It said language should not only be seen as a tool for communication, education, social integration and development but also a depository for each person’s unique identity and cultural history among other things.

This was in a statement issued by the Northern Regional Directorate of the Division, signed by its Director, Mr Abdul Rahaman, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale to celebrate the International Literacy Day.

The Day, marked on September 08, every year, has been instituted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies.

This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the celebration, and it is on the theme: “Literacy and Multilingualism”.

The statement noted the importance of literacy in this contemporary world, saying; “The need for literacy skills in modern society is more critical than in the past. Literacy drives modern society and, therefore, an individual without literacy skills cannot effectively make sense of the world”.

“It is a worrying fact that people without literacy skills may not be able to read road signs, price labels, prescription on medications, a book, a newspaper, use the internet or even the mobile phone effectively”.

The statement commended past and current governments, non-governmental organisations and partners, including UNESCO, for efforts made in improving education and reducing illiteracy in society.

“We laud the current government for the Free Senior High School Policy and other interventions to ensure that a vast majority of the people access education without much difficulty”.

The statement called on the Government to make efforts to support both the Formal and Non-Formal Education sectors to holistically win the battle against illiteracy because a reading nation is a winning nation.

