news, story, article

By Jessica Dele Akakpo, GNA



Accra, Feb. 06, GNA — African Center for Energy Policy on Thursday launched a report on disability intervention in Ghana that would in the future tackle the challenges with disability more appropriately.

The evidence based report gives understanding of the nature and scale of disability related exclusion in the country and what works to prevent exclusion of Person with Disabilities (PWDs).

The research funded by the Ford Foundation also maps out the various interventions and policies aimed at enhancing the condition of PWDs in the country and identifies key state and non- state actors addressing the issues of PWD exclusion in the country.

Mr Kodzo Yaotse, Policy Analyst, ACEP who presented the report said the interventions were categorised across the sectors of health, education, livelihood and employment, social inclusion, empowerment, advocacy and governance.

He said in the area of health the study finds that there were no key intervention targeted at pregnant women with disabilities in terms of their access to maternal health care.

He said the most widespread intervention to prevent illness that caused disability is polio immunisation.

In the educational sector, he said the government was operating an inclusive education policy, but implementation had not been as inclusive as would be desired, adding that children with intellectual disabilities and other developmental challenges still face barriers to accessing inclusive education.

Mr Yaotse said there are number of special educational institutions serving different kinds of disability dotted across the country.

He said the key issues on social interventions programs such as the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programmes and National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) are key intervention implemented by the state which was aimed at eliminating poverty among PWDs and providing affordable health care for PWDs respectively.

On effective implementation on political participation of PWDs he said government’s framework and strategies on Disability Mainstreaming in Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) was launched in 2018.

The framework mandates the reservation of a percentage of general assembly membership of these MMDAs for nomination of PWDs.

He said measures had been put in place by the Electoral Commission to ensure that PWDs fully take part in the electioneering process.

Mr Benjamin Boakye, Executive Director, ACEP said the aim of the report was not to occupy the space but see to how they could support those who are currently working with disability issues in a more targeted way.

He said natural resources was an important area to raise resources to address inequality challenges.

Mr Mawutor Ablo, Director, Policy Planning Monitoring and Evaluation who read a speech behalf of the Minister for Gender said the report came at a very good time because the ministry is currently working on the review of the Act and issues had been taken on board to pass it into Law.

He said the ministry was committed to partner with all stakeholders to address the issue and give it the necessary attention.

GNA

