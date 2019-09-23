news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA



Accra, Sept. 23, GNA – A coalition of youth groups of Accra have demanded an ambitious action plan to mitigate climate change in the country.

They also stressed the need for stakeholders to stimulate action among policy makers and development partners to take pragmatic measures to avoid the worst impact of climate change for the common good of the world.

The youth groups who embarked on a peaceful march in Accra are made up of Abibiman Foundation, Young Reporters for the Environment, Ghana, Action Aid, Ghana, Green Way International, and students of the Kinbu Senior High School.

They presented a petition to the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr Kwabena Frimpong Boateng through the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and was received by Mrs Levina Korama Owusu, the Acting Director of the Ministry.

The petitioners demanded: “We want a clean environment devoid of carbon pollution and Government must put in measures and policies to reducing emission, where possible.

Political and private sector leaders should ensure we have enough natural landscape to absorb and store climate emissions.

“Our natural resources must be protected for their numerous benefits and not haphazardly exploited in a manner that destroys our socio-ecological integrity for a harmonious environment for all.”

Mr Kenneth Nana Amoateng, the Chief Executive Officer of the Abibiman Foundation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency called on government to address the environmental challenges posed by desertification and climate change, such as indoor kitchen pollution that killed women and children, the increase in erosion, flooding and de-afforestation.

He urged national leaders to put measures in place to stop all activities that contributed to climate change and promoted sustainable alternatives.

Ms Ellen Lindspy Awuku, he National Coordinator of the Young Reporters for the Environment, Ghana said; “We are concerned about the unfriendly living conditions caused by climate change, since we the youth are the vulnerable ones.”

She said climate actions must be prioritised and captured in budgets so as to provide funds to implement activities to prevent the impact of climate change in communities.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive said the Assembly considered the development of the youth as important and as such introduced various initiatives including; the C40 Climate Change Resilience Strategies to enhance their living conditions.

He said the launch of the greening project in Accra, the provision of household bins and the promotion of waste segregation in schools were some of the on-going initiatives put in place to improve environmental conditions in the city.

Mr Sowah said with the initiatives in place it was now the responsibility of the agencies under the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation to ensure their sustenance.

GNA