news, story, article

By Lord de-Graft Aikins, GNA



Accra Village (E/R), Mar. 6, GNA – Mr Enock Adjetey Adjei, opinion leader and a spokesman for the people of Accra Village near Kuano in the Eastern Region, has called on the Ayensuano District Assembly to do more to help bring them out of poverty.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency shortly after a meeting at the Accra Village in the Ayensuano District to press home their demand for more projects to enhance their standards of living, Mr Adjetey Adjei said, social amenities have eluded the residents over the years.

The spokesman said priority social amenities include electricity, borehole water, clinic, KVIP and a good road from Achiansa through Accra Village to Abobri.

He expressed concern about lack of development projects in the area adding that “the situation would continue to drag the people to the “poverty and hunger zone”.

He said the residents who are poor farmers live in abject poverty and they cannot afford to construct improved latrines in their homes.

As a result, he said, the inhabitants live in insanitary environments, often characterised by open defecation.

He said residents are unhappy that the district assembly and those in responsible positions have failed to fix a damaged bridge over the Kua River which was constructed in 1980.

The spokesman said the poor state of the road which has now become a footpath was affecting efforts to cart cocoa and other cash crops.

Mr Adjetey Adjei said several appeals to the district assembly, the Member of Parliament and benevolent oganisations have not yielded any positive results.

GNA