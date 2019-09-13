news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - Parents of children with disabilities will meet in Accra, on 21st September, 2019 to deliberate on how to effectively advocate for their children.



The event dubbed: “Special Needs Parenting Summit”, the first of its kind, which will bring parents of children with different disabilities together, is being organised by the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation organisation on cerebral palsy issues.

A statement signed by Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Founder and Executive Director, Special Mothers Project, said the parents will use the opportunity to discuss the formation of a National Parents' Support Group for children with all kinds of disabilities, to ensure that no child is left behind because of their disability.

Parents of children with Down syndrome, parents of children with osteogenesis imperfect, parents of children with autism, including those who have children with all other disabilities are welcome to participate in the summit, the statement said.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum or his representative is expected to be the guest of honour.

Other speakers and invited guests include Madam Esther Ekua Gyamfi, Executive Secretary of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, some executive members of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, other disability organistions and stakeholders involved in disability advocacy, the statement said.

The Special Needs Parenting Summit, which would be held under the theme: “Changing the Narrative”, will discuss topics such as inclusive education, best support systems for families and child welfare among others.

GNA