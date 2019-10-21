news, story, article

By Joyce Danso/ Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA - The Accra Psychiatric Hospital is demanding from An Accra High Court the return of the folder of Daniel Asiedu, aka Sexy Dondon, one of the suspects being held for the murder of J.B Danquah Adu, MP for Abuakwa North.

In a letter dated October 3, this year and signed by Dr Ama Ampomah Boadu, the Medical Director of Accra Psychiatric Hospital, said the hospital’s request for the return of the folder on Asiedu was for records and safekeeping.

The court presided over by Justice George Buadi made this known when the case was called for continuation of cross-examination of Dr Sammy Ohene, the Consultant Psychiatrist at Accra psychiatric Hospital by Mr Augustine Obour, the defence counsel.

The trial judge directed the Court Registrar to make the folder available to enable the witness pick it at the next adjourned date for the Hospital.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the matter to November 5, this year, following the unavailability of Dr Ohene.

Mrs Sefakor Batse, a Senior State Attorney, explained to the court that the witness was supposed to be in court to continue with the cross-examination but the investigator, who is outside Accra, said he could not reach the witness.

“As at now, we are unable to reach him,” she added.

The witness is being cross-examined on his medical certificates, after the prayer of the defence counsel for the court to direct the witness to present them.

Other documents required from the Consultant Psychiatric are his passport and a document on the bases of his finding.

The court gave the directive after the Consultant was sworn-in to officially present the medical report on Daniel Asiedu, which assess the mental capacity of the accused person to stand trial.

Per the report submitted to the court, it shows that the accused person is mentally well to stand trial.

The report indicated that four psychiatric examinations were conducted on Daniel and all these examinations did not show any sign of mental disorder.

After, Dr Ohene was sworn-in and the document tendered in as an exhibit, Mr Augustine Obour, the defence Counsel for Daniel cross-examined the witness.

He is demanding the full report of the mental examination of his client.

At the previous sitting of the court, Mr Obour suggested to the witness that in his baptismal certificate, he was not called Sammy Ohene but rather he was called Samuel Ohene and the witness agreed to that and said he changed his name from Samuel to Sammy at age 14 year.

Asked, whether the documentation regarding the change of name was available, the witness indicated that he was not sure “l think l cannot provide it but i can provide my certificates both medical certificate and Psychiatric certificate.”

“Do you agree with me that, when Sammy is mention, you will respond,” the counsel asked but the witness said “I might.”

Asked to provide his birth and baptismal certificates, the witness told the court that he could not provide these certificates but could provide his school certificates.

The Counsel asked the witness, whether he agree with him that there was a personal disorder and the witness agreed.

Mr Obour asked the witness to tell the court about the bases for the results in the report and the witness said there were standard procedures used in carrying out the examination, which included history taking and sources of the history would be usually from the individual, dressing of the client, behavior, speech; tone, whether it was relevant.

“We look at everything we see on the client to assess him or her,” he added.

Asiedu and Bossu Aka Junior Agogo are being held over the death of the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery.

Asiedu is facing additional charges of robbery and murder.

The two were arrested following their alleged involvement in the murder of the MP.

In the year 2016, the MP was murdered in his residence at East Legon and following Police investigations the accused persons were arrested.

GNA