By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA - Three Tanzania nationals who are suspected to have been breaking into vehicles are in the grips of the Accra Regional Police Command.

They are Cassian Pascal, businessman, 39, Ruderick Benedict, Laboratory Technician and Haji Yussifu, unemployed, both 29.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Frederick Adu Anim who is the Accra Regional Police Commander said this at a media briefing in Accra on Monday.

He mentioned the operative areas of the three as some shopping malls, recreational and social centres.

DCOP Anim said in the middle of 2019, the Airport Police Command recorded a number of car break-inns, and lay surveillance at these areas.

He said members of the public were also educated on these criminal activities, and that on January 13, 2020, at about 1400 hours, the Command received a report from the Palace Mall off the Spintex Road.

He said based on that, a CCTV was put in place for analysis and further investigations and strategies set in motion.

The Regional Police Commander said four days after, at about 1130 hours the suspects drove into the Palace Mall car park to undertake their usual operations and they were arrested.

