news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Sept.12, GNA - An Accra-Nsawam bound train on Thursday suffered a minor derailment at Kotoku, the technical team at the Ghana Railway Company Limited, announced.

The train was embarking on one of its test runs to pave way for the reopening of the track.

Refurbishment works on the track were completed recently and as part of efforts to ensure that the track is fit for full operations, the Ghana Railway Company has been embarking on a series of test runs.

The trip on Thursday formed part of one of the runs.

The train operated smoothly until it slightly went off track at a section at Kotoku.

Kotoku is a community very close to Nsawam.

The train had earlier made successful stops at Odaw, Achimota, Dome, Amasaman before the minor derailment around 12:30pm

Engineers from the Ghana Railway Company Limited were onboard to address the challenge.

Traffic Manager of the Ghana Railway Company Limited, Madam Comfort Awinya, briefed journalists onboard about the rail derailment.

She said the trip was part of the test runs and as the line was still being tested, such minor derailment was not surprising.

She however assured that before the line will be opened fully to the public for commercial services, the minor challenges that have been identified would be addressed.

GNA